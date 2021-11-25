Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces $15.00 None Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Dillard’s stock opened at $377.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.53.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

