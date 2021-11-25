American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

