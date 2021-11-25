Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.