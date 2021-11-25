Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

