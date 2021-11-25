Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

ROST stock opened at $115.51 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

