BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8721 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on BW LPG in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

