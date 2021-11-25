Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

