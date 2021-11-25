Wedbush Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,744 shares of company stock worth $9,157,069. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

