Insider Selling: Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Sells C$24,190.00 in Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 29,500 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$24,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,063,714 shares in the company, valued at C$3,332,245.48.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert John Briscoe sold 10,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$67,575.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,425.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

GCL opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. Colabor Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

