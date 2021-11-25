Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.76 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Futu stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Futu has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

