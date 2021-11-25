FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. Boeing has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

