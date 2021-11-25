DA Davidson Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

