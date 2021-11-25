Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,200 shares of company stock worth $14,664,218. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.