Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.
Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89.
Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,200 shares of company stock worth $14,664,218. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
