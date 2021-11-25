Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

