Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Up 2.2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 267,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 193,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

PILBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.