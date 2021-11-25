Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 3.8%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 237,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 143,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The company has a market capitalization of C$482.66 million and a P/E ratio of -86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

