Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.16 and last traded at $103.06. Approximately 85 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

