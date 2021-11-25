Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Acquires $26,640.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Francisco Silva acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BRTX stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.
About BioRestorative Therapies
