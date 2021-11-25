Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $29,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
