Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $29,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

