James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 5,500 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.