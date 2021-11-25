Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 61.2% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 334,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

