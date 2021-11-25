Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $48.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

