Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

