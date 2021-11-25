Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.91

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

