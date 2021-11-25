BitSend (BSD) One Day Volume Hits $204.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $83,493.48 and $204.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.09 or 0.00356856 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012050 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,962,718 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.