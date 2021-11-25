WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $18.79

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and $803,356.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $18.79 or 0.00032066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00091207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.94 or 0.07526477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.90 or 0.98987157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

