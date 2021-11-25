Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $291,954.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $180.19 million and $291,954.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,908,434 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

