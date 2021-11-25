Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.90.

PLAN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after purchasing an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,099,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

