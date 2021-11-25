First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $20,046.95 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. purchased 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.45 per share, with a total value of $20,046.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

THFF stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

