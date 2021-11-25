Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $13,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.15. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.