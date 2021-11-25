Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.92. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

