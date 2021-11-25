$532.37 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $532.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.46 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

