TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.86

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 499994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

