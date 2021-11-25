Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.01

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 200801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

TPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.