Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

