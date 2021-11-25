Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
