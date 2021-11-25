Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.47 billion.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.