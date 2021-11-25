Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HONY opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Thursday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 964.17.
About Honeycomb Investment Trust
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.