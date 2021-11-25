Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HONY opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Thursday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 964.17.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

