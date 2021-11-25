Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

