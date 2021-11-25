Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 28,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 146,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

