Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period.

