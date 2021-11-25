indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 69,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,037,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

