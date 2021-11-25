Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.59

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 7117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Get Popular alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.