Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

