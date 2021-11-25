Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 1,383 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $58,376.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76.

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08.

Upwork stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.