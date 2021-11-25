CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 481953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.34.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

