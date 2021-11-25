Aurox Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $210.12 or 0.00359878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $109.67 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

