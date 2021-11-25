Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SAGKF opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

