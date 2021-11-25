PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Tops $1.53

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $9.20 million and $114,306.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.28 or 0.07522855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,487.16 or 1.00242051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

