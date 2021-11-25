Content Neutrality Network Reaches One Day Volume of $156,934.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $156,934.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

