SingularityDAO (SDAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.49 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $50.18 million and $3.49 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

